ABC, 123, IDIQ, FAR: Mason launches government contracting academic center

George Mason University’s business school is launching an academic center devoted to government contracting.

Virginia’s largest public research university, with a flagship campus in Fairfax, is elevating what used to be called a government contracting “initiative” in hopes of building a hub for industry, academia and the federal government agencies that spend hundreds of billions dollars annually in Greater Washington on everything from sophisticated weapons systems to new technology platforms to HVAC units and catering services.

The center will offer courses and host programs to spot and analyze trends in the market. It will be led by Executive Director Jerry McGinn, an Army veteran and former Department of Defense official who managed a $200 million budget. He’s also worked in aerospace and defense strategy, policy and corporate development at Deloitte, QinetiQ North America and his own consulting firm.

John Hillen, the former CEO of Herndon-based Sotera Defense Solutions,…