A prominent Lockheed Martin exec is stepping down

Bruce Tanner, Lockheed Martin’s CFO for nearly a dozen years, is leaving the world’s largest defense contractor in mid-2019.

He’ll be succeeded by Kenneth Possenriede, 58, currently vice president of finance and program management in Lockheed’s aeronautics business. His appointment is effective Feb. 11.

Tanner has been a key lieutenant to CEO Marillyn Hewson through a series of notable acquisitions, divestitures and business wins as the Bethesda-based giant — on track for $53 billion in 2018 revenue — refocused on its roots in military hardware platforms while also trimming headcount and reducing its real estate footprint.

Lockheed (NYSE: LMT) unveiled plans in July 2015 to acquire Sikorsky Aircraft — a division of Hartford, Connecticut-based United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX) — for $9 billion. Conversely, it closed in January 2016 on a deal to divest its $5 billion information systems and global solutions unit to Reston-based Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS).…