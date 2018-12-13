A D.C. judge has all but ended the tipped wage debate

The effort to bring Initiative 77, in a way, back to D.C. voters was halted and likely crushed Wednesday by a D.C. Superior Court judge. Judge Neal Kravitz’s ruling bars the D.C. Board of Elections from…

The effort to bring Initiative 77, in a way, back to D.C. voters was halted and likely crushed Wednesday by a D.C. Superior Court judge.

Judge Neal Kravitz’s ruling bars the D.C. Board of Elections from certifying thousands of petition signatures that, if accepted, would set up a referendum to revive the tipped wage law that the D.C. Council repealed in October. But those petitions must be certified by the time the repeal becomes law, following a 30-day congressional review period — and that review period is ending now.

So even if Initiative 77 backers appeal the lower court ruling, as they are expected to do, a ruling in their favor would have to be delivered immediately.

“D.C. tipped workers have had their voices heard by the D.C. Council that the Restaurant Opportunities Center does not speak for us,” Joshua Chaisson, vice president of Restaurant Workers of America, said in a statement, referencing the group behind the Initiative 77 effort. “From the beginning, ROC’s Initiative…