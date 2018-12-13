A boutique Virginia winery is on the market for $2M. Even the staff conveys.

Admit it — you’ve dreamed of owning a vineyard. The grapes, the acreage, the sunlight on your back and a product that makes people happy. It seems like a good gig, even if you have…

Admit it — you’ve dreamed of owning a vineyard. The grapes, the acreage, the sunlight on your back and a product that makes people happy. It seems like a good gig, even if you have to roll up your sleeves and get your hands dirty.

Well, here’s your chance.

North Mountain Winery & Vineyard, a boutique winery located roughly 90 miles from downtown Washington in Maurertown, Virginia, is on the market for $2 million.

The sale includes 46 acres, including roughly 17 acres of vines producing 10 grape varietals, and a nearly 3,000-square-foot winery building.

Phyllis Delello, the property’s listing agent with Keller Williams, said the plot has a lot of potential with room to add “a big event venue” or a new residence. But the biggest boon, she said, is purchasing a turnkey winery with an upstanding reputation in the Shenandoah Valley.

“The owners are older and they’re ready to pass the torch,” Delello said. “It’s been their baby since the 1980s. It’s really become an icon and…