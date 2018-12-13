202.5
Home » Latest News » A boutique Virginia winery…

A boutique Virginia winery is on the market for $2M. Even the staff conveys.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 13, 2018 7:05 am 12/13/2018 07:05am
Share

Admit it — you’ve dreamed of owning a vineyard. The grapes, the acreage, the sunlight on your back and a product that makes people happy. It seems like a good gig, even if you have to roll up your sleeves and get your hands dirty.

Well, here’s your chance.

North Mountain Winery & Vineyard, a boutique winery located roughly 90 miles from downtown Washington in Maurertown, Virginia, is on the market for $2 million.

The sale includes 46 acres, including roughly 17 acres of vines producing 10 grape varietals, and a nearly 3,000-square-foot winery building.   

Phyllis Delello, the property’s listing agent with Keller Williams, said the plot has a lot of potential with room to add “a big event venue” or a new residence. But the biggest boon, she said, is purchasing a turnkey winery with an upstanding reputation in the Shenandoah Valley.

“The owners are older and they’re ready to pass the torch,” Delello said. “It’s been their baby since the 1980s. It’s really become an icon and…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500