Yale University just unloaded more JBG Smith stock. But it still owns a ton.

Ivy League stalwart Yale University has cashed in on the sky-high stock price of Chevy Chase developer JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS), unloading 130,000 shares for about $5.2 million, according to recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

The sale comes as JBG Smith’s stock has been trading at or near its all-time high of $40.72 in the days since Amazon.com agreed to lease about 500,000 square feet and purchase two development sites from the company as part its HQ2 decision. JBG stock started rising in the spring, buoyed at least in part by the widespread belief that Crystal City was a front-runner for the company’s second headquarters.

Yale’s sale was the second time the school unloaded a portion of its holdings in the company. It sold about $1.5 million at $38 per share in June. Following that sale, the university held about 4.36 percent of all the common shares of JBG Smith. They are disclosed in SEC filings as belonging to Alan S. Forman, director of investments for the…