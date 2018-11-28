Yale continues to unload its JBG Smith stock

Yale University continues to sell off its stock in Chevy Chase developer JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS), unloading 356,000 shares for about $14.2 million in a series of transactions, according to recent Securities and Exchange…

Yale University continues to sell off its stock in Chevy Chase developer JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS), unloading 356,000 shares for about $14.2 million in a series of transactions, according to recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

I reported Monday how the Ivy League school had sold $5.2 million in shares. Yale continues to reduce its position in the real estate company at a time when its share price has been trading close to its all-time high of $40.72. Its share price was at $39.18 in Wednesday afternoon trading.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently agreed to lease about 500,000 square feet and purchase two development sites from JBG as part its recent HQ2 decision. JBG’s share price started rising in the spring, buoyed at least in part by the widespread belief Crystal City was a front-runner for the company’s second headquarters.

Yale still owns a substantial stake in the company, about 4,748,535 shares according to its latest SEC filing. Bloomberg places…