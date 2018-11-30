WMATA inks deal with Ohio firm for GPS-enabled ads on buses

CommuterAds, a Dayton, Ohio, firm that handles digital, audio and visual ads for transit authorities, will display ads on buses operated by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. Founded by Russ Gottesman in 2008, CommuterAds…

Founded by Russ Gottesman in 2008, CommuterAds helps companies reach transit riders by displaying GPS-enabled ads as buses approach business locations. The company works with a range of advertisers, from local and regional brands to large national companies such as McDonald’s and 7-Eleven.

WMATA is the nation’s sixth-largest transit agency with more than 116.4 million riders annually throughout D.C., Maryland and Virginia. The deal marks the 15th — and largest metro ridership — for CommuterAds.

An inspiration for the creation of CommuterAds came years ago when Gottesman was working in Chicago.

“I was an avid transit rider and worked as a marketing manager for the traffic division for Westwood One,” Gottesman said. “As I was coming home from a baseball game on the Chicago Red…