White Flint Metro-area development calls for 1,000 units, retail

A local developer wants to mimic the success of Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Pike & Rose, a mixed-use development that turned a sea of asphalt into a walkable community in North Bethesda. VOB Development, owned…

A local developer wants to mimic the success of Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Pike & Rose, a mixed-use development that turned a sea of asphalt into a walkable community in North Bethesda.

VOB Development, owned by the Rankin family, has submitted plans to transform three blocks between Old Georgetown Road and Grand Park Avenue into what the company hopes will become a destination. The 5-acre site, owned by various LLCs controlled by VOB, is the former home to a Saab dealership, mobile phone retailer and a Capital One bank branch.

Plans call for three residential towers totaling 1,000 units within walking distance of the White Flint Metro station. It also includes more than 110,000 square feet of restaurants, retail and offices lining the properties. Pedestrian walkways would lead to adjacent streets.

The project is slated to go before the Montgomery County Development Review Committee on Nov. 20. The planning board must ultimately sign off on the project. D.C.-based PGN Architects…