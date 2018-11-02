202
What’s in Capital One’s new Tysons headquarters? Pretty much everything.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline November 2, 2018 3:11 pm 11/02/2018 03:11pm
It’s Greater Washington’s tallest office building, at least for now, but to call Capital One’s newest Tysons headquarters an office building seems to come up short.

Sure, the 470-foot-tall, 31-story office tower has plenty of office, conference and meeting space, with a generous mix of work stations, collaboration spaces, private phone booths, you name it. It’s enough to make even the fanciest looking coworking space look cramped by comparison.

But the 940,500-square-foot structure designed by master architect HKS Inc. and interior architect CallisonRTKL Inc. is jam-packed with other amenities — commissioned artwork, a full-size basketball court, a FedEx store, a Power Up technology bar, outdoor terrace and market cafe inspired by the likes of Philadelphia’s Reading Terminal Market.

It’s got pretty much everything but a place for employees to bed down for the night, but no worries, a corporate hotel’s part of the project’s next phases, along with a performing arts center, an urban-format…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

