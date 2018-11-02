What’s in Capital One’s new Tysons headquarters? Pretty much everything.

It’s Greater Washington’s tallest office building, at least for now, but to call Capital One’s newest Tysons headquarters an office building seems to come up short. Sure, the 470-foot-tall, 31-story office tower has plenty of…

It’s Greater Washington’s tallest office building, at least for now, but to call Capital One’s newest Tysons headquarters an office building seems to come up short.

Sure, the 470-foot-tall, 31-story office tower has plenty of office, conference and meeting space, with a generous mix of work stations, collaboration spaces, private phone booths, you name it. It’s enough to make even the fanciest looking coworking space look cramped by comparison.

But the 940,500-square-foot structure designed by master architect HKS Inc. and interior architect CallisonRTKL Inc. is jam-packed with other amenities — commissioned artwork, a full-size basketball court, a FedEx store, a Power Up technology bar, outdoor terrace and market cafe inspired by the likes of Philadelphia’s Reading Terminal Market.

It’s got pretty much everything but a place for employees to bed down for the night, but no worries, a corporate hotel’s part of the project’s next phases, along with a performing arts center, an urban-format…