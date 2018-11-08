What Novavax needs for success as it advances blockbuster vaccine candidates

As Novavax Inc. continues to push its flu and RSV vaccine candidates through clinical trials, the Gaithersburg biotech is inching closer to both finish lines, expecting new data within a few months. And, as Novavax…

As Novavax Inc. continues to push its flu and RSV vaccine candidates through clinical trials, the Gaithersburg biotech is inching closer to both finish lines, expecting new data within a few months.

And, as Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) CEO Stanley Erck said on a Wednesday earnings call, “We are preparing for success.”

The company is now three to four months away from reporting results for its two lead vaccine programs. For both — heavily watched vaccine candidate NanoFlu, completing phase 2 trials, and RSV vaccine candidate ResVax, in the homestretch of phase 3 efficacy trials — the company expects results in the first quarter of 2019.

It’s familiar territory for Novavax, though the last time it reached this stage, in September 2016, a failed phase 3 clinical trial for a previous RSV vaccine candidate for older adults proved devastating. It has since pivoted to focus more on its infant RSV and flu vaccines. NanoFlu had promising trial data earlier this year and started its phase…