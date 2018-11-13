What Amazon’s HQ2 means for what is already a hotly competitive market for tech talent

Amazon.com expects to hire 400 people in Greater Washington next year and 1,180 the year after that as it staffs up a second headquarters in Crystal City, jobs that will pay an average salary of…

Amazon.com expects to hire 400 people in Greater Washington next year and 1,180 the year after that as it staffs up a second headquarters in Crystal City, jobs that will pay an average salary of more than $150,000.

By 2034, the internet giant expects to create up to 37,850 positions paying $187,535.

That’s part of the lucrative opportunity for Greater Washington tech workers that’s detailed in the 25-page memorandum of understanding forged between Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership Authority. The MOU and the numbers therein are a roadmap to the massive package of incentives offered by the commonwealth — and how it expects to earn a return on that investment — but they also quantify a level of demand for software developers, solutions architects and other tech talent that’s already high and is certain to surge.

After all, along with the commercial tech industry in Virginia, Maryland and D.C. — exemplified by prominent names such as…