Wexton tops Comstock, turning Greater Washington’s congressional delegation completely blue

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline November 7, 2018 7:46 am 11/07/2018 07:46am
Democrat Jennifer Wexton defeated Rep. Barbara Comstock, R, in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District on Tuesday as part of the Democrats’ takeover of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Wexton, a former prosecutor and state senator, claimed more than 56 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results. The race was billed as one of the most competitive races of the midterm elections and a referendum on President Donald Trump.

During the campaign, Wexton frequently held up what she said was Comstock’s record of voting with Trump 98 percent of the time.

“I’ve been saying since the beginning of this campaign that change is coming to America, and change is coming to [Virginia’s 10th District]. And that change came tonight,” Wexton said at her victory party, according to WTOP.

Wexton’s campaign received a surprise visit from former President Barack Obama on Monday.

Virginia's 10th District includes all of Loudoun, Clarke and Frederick counties as well as the cities

