Virginia’s Amazon HQ2 win wasn’t just based on traditional incentives. Here’s what else was included.

“We were not going to get into the bidding war,” said Ruff, chairman of the state’s Major Employment and Investment Commission, which vets incentive packages for companies considering expansions in Virginia.

Even as incentive packages reportedly soared into the billions of dollars in the lead-up to the HQ2 announcement, Virginia leaders said their win — split in half with Long Island City in Queens — was based on a package that included not only financial incentives but also significant public investments in transportation and education. In all, Virginia and Arlington are offering roughly $800 million in public incentives, considerably less than the roughly $1.8 billion New York has proposed based on Amazon’s new job and real estate requirements and the $8.5 billion and $7 billion incentive plans that Maryland and New Jersey,…