Virginia Tech making quick work of its proposed Alexandria campus

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline November 27, 2018 8:25 am 11/27/2018 08:25am
Virginia Tech isn’t wasting much time on its proposed $1 billion innovation campus in Alexandria.

The university’s board of visitors gave unanimous approval on Monday at a special meeting held in Richmond to a resolution backing the creation of the campus.

“This new campus will provide a pipeline of talent to industry and is a natural extension of the university’s commitment to drive economic development throughout the state,” Horacio Valeiras, the board’s vice rector and CEO of Frontier Global Partners, said in a statement.

Virginia Tech announced its plans to build a $1 billion innovation package on Nov. 13 as part of the state’s incentive package that’s bringing part of Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters to Arlington.

The Blacksburg-based university already had a memorandum of understanding with developer Stonebridge Associates Inc., land owner BRE/DP Alexandria LLC and the city of Alexandria to expedite construction.

The 1 million-square-foot campus, to be…

