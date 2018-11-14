Virginia is welcoming Amazon with open arms. New York is another story.

Northern Virginia appears to be all in on HQ2. New York City, meanwhile, is at war. Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is splitting its second headquarters — the 50,000 jobs and $5 billion investment — between…

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is splitting its second headquarters — the 50,000 jobs and $5 billion investment — between Long Island City in Queens and what locals are now calling National Landing, an amalgam of Crystal City, Pentagon City and Potomac Yard. The reactions, so far, are very different.

When the announcement came down on Tuesday, there were sprinkles of concern in Virginia, specifically from unions and critics of public subsidies for large corporations. A joint statement of local unions Local 25, LiUNA Baltimore/Washington Council, CHOICE, and UFCW Local 400P promised to “stand ready to organize, mobilize and fight to ensure that HQ2 creates good jobs for local residents.” But, for the most part, the powers-that-be are vocally on board.

In New York, meanwhile, there is vocal opposition, demonstrations planned and fights promised. They called it corporate welfare. Some officials declared…