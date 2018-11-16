Viewpoint: Living and dreaming in Bezos’ backyard

For me, the story of Amazon HQ2 is both a professional and personal one. As many readers know, I own a house in Crystal City. My little 1907 bungalow is about a five-minute walk from…

For me, the story of Amazon HQ2 is both a professional and personal one.

As many readers know, I own a house in Crystal City. My little 1907 bungalow is about a five-minute walk from Amazon’s new headquarters.

(Hold on, please indulge me for a second. I’d like to hear that again.)

I own a house five minutes from Amazon’s new headquarters.

Boy, I like the way that sounds. The biggest economic prize in recent years — of all time? — and I’m right at ground zero. I can wave at Jeff Bezos as his helicopter flies by while I’m barbecuing in the backyard! I can get a new millennial hipster tech nerd roommate!

As exciting as it is, this whole competition thing sure tested my patience from day 1.

