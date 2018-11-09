University of Maryland Medical System taps new CFO

University of Maryland Medical System didn’t turn far to find its new chief financial officer. Michelle Lee, currently senior vice president of corporate finance and system controller, has been elevated to the post. She will…

Michelle Lee, currently senior vice president of corporate finance and system controller, has been elevated to the post. She will replace Hank Franey, who has served as executive vice president and chief financial officer at the medical system for about 15 years. Franey will transition into a new role as senior adviser to the president and CEO of the Baltimore health system.

The transitions will go into effect March 2019. Lee will also maintain her senior vice president title.

UMMS CEO Robert Chrencik said he and the health system’s board have been “continuously impressed by Michelle Lee in her nearly 20 years” with the system and “are confident she is the right leader to steer the system’s financial portfolio and decisions for the future.”

Lee is a CPA who joined UMMS in 2000 as the senior director for financial reporting. She has assisted with financial reporting, general accounting,…