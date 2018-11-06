Under Armour’s plan to stay ‘quiet’ fizzles as it enters #MeToo movement

Under Armour Inc. CEO Kevin Plank told investors in February the sportswear maker planned “to be a quiet company and a loud brand” in 2018. Plank was looking to move past external factors hanging over…

Under Armour Inc. CEO Kevin Plank told investors in February the sportswear maker planned “to be a quiet company and a loud brand” in 2018.

Plank was looking to move past external factors hanging over the company, chief among them being political backlash over pro-business comments he made about President Donald Trump. He wanted to get Under Armour running smoothly again.

Baltimore’s largest publicly traded company has faced sluggish North American sales, a resulting restructuring plan with hundreds of layoffs, and criticism for how it has managed inventory.

After posting a better-than-expected third quarter last week, Wall Street cheered the results, sending the company’s stock price up 25 percent in a day and more than 50 percent for the year.

A tide seemed to be turning.

But six days later, Under Armour — the company, not the brand — became “loud” again. And for the wrong reasons. The company is the latest major U.S. corporation to be wrapped up in the powerful…