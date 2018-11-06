202
Under Armour responds to WSJ report: ‘This is not the culture we envision’

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline November 6, 2018 6:18 am 11/06/2018 06:18am
CEO Kevin Plank and President Patrik Frisk sent a joint email to Under Armour Inc. employees Monday evening following a Wall Street Journal report that offered a critical look at the sportswear maker’s culture. The two wrote that the story was “tough to read” and they “own our truth.”

The report described a culture in which employees regularly spent money at strip clubs and were reimbursed by the company. Plank surrounded himself with friends in top positions and women felt like they were not given a fair chance at promotions. Under Armour also held an annual Preakness party at Plank’s Sagamore Farm where company event planners allegedly invited female employees based on their attractiveness to male guests.

“This is not the culture we envision for Under Armour,” Plank and Frisk wrote.

Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) stopped reimbursing employees for strip club visits earlier this year, according to the report.

Topics:
