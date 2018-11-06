Under Armour no longer reimbursing employees for strip club visits, report says

Under Armour Inc. stopped allowing employees, including CEO Kevin Plank, from using their corporate cards at strip clubs earlier this year, according to a Wall Street Journal report describing a male-dominated culture at the sportswear…

Under Armour Inc. stopped allowing employees, including CEO Kevin Plank, from using their corporate cards at strip clubs earlier this year, according to a Wall Street Journal report describing a male-dominated culture at the sportswear maker.

The report describes the strip club visits as “symptomatic of practices women at Under Armour found demeaning.” It brings Baltimore’s biggest public company into the #MeToo movement highlighting the mistreatment of women across corporate America.

Citing a number of unnamed sources including former executives, the Wall Street Journal reported that Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) executives and employees, including Plank, used to go with athletes or co-workers to strip clubs after some corporate and sporting events. Under Armour would reportedly pay for the visits of many attendees.

Chief Financial Officer Dave Bergman informed employees in February that the company would no longer reimburse certain expenses, including adult entertainment, limousine services…