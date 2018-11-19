Traveling for Thanksgiving? Here’s how airlines are stacking up when it comes to delays

Airlines are predicting record passenger traffic at U.S. airports this Thanksgiving travel season, but with an unexpected qualifier: Despite the congestion, flight delays are expected to descend as the month unfolds. For airlines, Thanksgiving travel…

Airlines are predicting record passenger traffic at U.S. airports this Thanksgiving travel season, but with an unexpected qualifier: Despite the congestion, flight delays are expected to descend as the month unfolds.

For airlines, Thanksgiving travel informally started Friday, Nov. 16, and ends Monday, Nov. 26. This year’s rush is expected to fluctuate between a high of 3.06 million passengers traveling the Sunday after the holiday to a low of 1.73 million on Thanksgiving day, according to research from Airlines 4 America.

The Washington, D.C.-based trade group said Thanksgiving-related traffic should hit a record 30 million airline passengers this year, up about 5.7 percent from 2017’s corresponding month.

Contrary to popular belief, it also is one of the best times of year to travel if you’re looking to avoid delays. That’s because November, while chilly in many northern cities, is among the more predictable months for weather patterns throughout the year, said John Heimlich,…