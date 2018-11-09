TransitScreen is going mobile — but not for everyone

D.C software company TransitScreen is coming out with its first mobile app to collect and deliver transit options to smartphone owners in real time — but there’s a catch. CityMotion, launching Nov. 12, curates all…

CityMotion, launching Nov. 12, curates all local transportation options for users, from the next Metro train to the closet Byrd Scooter to Uber availability. Though, it will only be available to those whose employers or property managers have agreed to partner up and buy rights to the TransitScreen app, usually as an amenity for their employees or residents.

“Checking transportation really should be like checking the weather,” said TransitScreen CEO Matt Caywood. “Corporate employers want to do something to make their employees’ commute easier, but they often don’t have the right tools to do it.”

For now, he said the company has no intention to offer the app for wider public download, estimating this business model will generate healthy returns. TransitScreen, founded in 2013, brought in $2 million to $5 million…