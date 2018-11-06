ThreatQuotient partners with Visa to bolster threat intelligence platform

Reston-based threat intelligence platform ThreatQuotient Inc. is partnering with Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) to help retailers better detect potential cyber attacks targeting payment data. Visa Threat Intelligence is a subscription service that shares data from…

Reston-based threat intelligence platform ThreatQuotient Inc. is partnering with Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) to help retailers better detect potential cyber attacks targeting payment data.

Visa Threat Intelligence is a subscription service that shares data from Visa investigations into past and ongoing payment system breaches. ThreatQuotient provides its users with a massive “library” of cyber threat data, aggregates internal company data and helps automatically score all of that data based on the company’s priorities.

The integration of Visa’s intelligence data with ThreatQuotient’s platform is aimed at helping customers determine if they have been the victim of a financially motivated breach and for retailers to discover if their point-of-sale system is subject to being compromised.

Terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

Haig Colter, ThreatQuotient director of alliances, said Visa’s annual transactions — numbering in the billions — give ThreatQuotient a good window into the behavior…