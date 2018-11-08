This week in Bezos: The dam breaks on HQ2 news

It’s been just seven days (or 437 news cycles) since we last checked in on the man who orders no more than two pizzas for his meetings, Jeff Bezos. The man responsible for so many…

It’s been just seven days (or 437 news cycles) since we last checked in on the man who orders no more than two pizzas for his meetings, Jeff Bezos. The man responsible for so many Americans shouting commands and questions at their technological devices has been busy solidifying plans for the 50,000 jobs and 8 million square feet of office space in the now-infamous search for a second headquarters that began roughly 45 years ago in Amazon time and continues to this day.

In the words of Samuel Jackson’s doomed character in “Jurassic Park,” “Hold on to your butts.”

Bezos’ current net worth: $145 billion

Change since last week: Up $12 billion

Translation: Bezos is back up after a week or two of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock losses, regaining what economists like to call “the entire gross domestic product of Armenia” in net worth. For those of you not economically inclined, $12 billion is more than the total box office gross of every new movie in America in 2018 (go see “Crazy Rich…