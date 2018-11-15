This week in Bezos: HQ2 dropped, and we’re still dealing with the fallout

It finally happened. The business world was on the edge of its proverbial seat for more than a year waiting on which city edible grasshopper purveyor Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) would pick for its second…

It finally happened.

The business world was on the edge of its proverbial seat for more than a year waiting on which city edible grasshopper purveyor Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) would pick for its second headquarters. And after months of thinking with his gut and analyzing reams of secret data from hundreds of cities that did not reveal their plans to their own citizens except through court orders, the man most responsible for turning Jim from “The Office” into a ripped spy thriller action star ended up picking the financial and political capitals of the United States, respectively.

I, for one, am shocked Bezos would pick a site just a short drive (or helicopter ride?) from his massive house in D.C.

Bezos’ current net worth: $133 billion

Change since last week: Down $12 billion

Translation: Bezos’ overall wealth has had more ups and downs than a season finale of “This is Us” (Watch it Tuesdays on NBC!), but in this particular week he just happens to be down by about 15 times the…