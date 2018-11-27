This might be the biggest honor yet for José Andrés

D.C. chef and restaurateur José Andrés has been honored many times in recent years for his humanitarian work feeding thousands in the aftermath of natural disasters in Puerto Rico, Los Angeles and other locales. But…

But there might not be an honor bigger than this one.

U.S. Rep. John Delaney, D-Md., confirmed to The Washington Post on Monday that he has nominated Andrés for the Nobel Peace Prize. Delaney, who has already launched a 2020 bid for the presidency, told the Post he could not discuss much in regards to the nomination (the Norwegian Nobel Committee discourages nominators to discuss their choice). But the Post did obtain some of the language of Delaney’s official nomination, which includes the following passage:

“Because of Mr. Andrés’s work, millions of people have been fed. This is the most basic human need and Mr. Andrés has proven to be world-class in this essential humanitarian field. With an incredible spirit and an innovative mind, Mr. Andrés is solving…