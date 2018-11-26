This Loudoun hospital has a new CEO

HCA-owned StoneSprings Hospital Center has appointed Matt Mathias as its new CEO. Mathias, part of Nashville-based HCA Healthcare for 14 years, previously served as chief operating officer of the system’s 531-bed Clear Lake Regional Medical…

Mathias, part of Nashville-based HCA Healthcare for 14 years, previously served as chief operating officer of the system’s 531-bed Clear Lake Regional Medical Center in Houston. He’ll begin serving as chief of the Loudoun County hospital Jan. 1, 2019.

Mathias succeeds Lance Jones, who started as CEO of StoneSprings at the beginning of 2017 after serving as chief executive of HCA’s Coliseum Medical Centers in Macon, Georgia. He’s been promoted to CEO and market president of HCA’s LewisGale Regional Health System in Roanoke, Virginia, where he starts Dec. 1.

Mathias has held several administrative roles at Virginia hospitals, including LewisGale Hospital Montgomery in Blacksburg, LewisGale Alleghany in Covington and Henrico Doctors’ Hospital in Richmond. He’ll bring “a strong track record in growing complex clinical service lines in a highly competitive market, while increasing employee, patient,…