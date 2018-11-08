202.5
This local car dealer started a vehicle subscription service. Take a look at his fleet.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline November 8, 2018 1:35 pm 11/08/2018 01:35pm
A new service is attempting to carve out its own space in the ever-evolving automotive industry.

Inride, created by local auto dealer Alex Perdikis, allows users to rent vehicles on a monthly basis for a flat rate that covers insurance and any maintenance and repair costs.

After signing up on the Inride app, users select a car from a fleet that Perdikis keeps on his Silver Spring dealership lots (he’s president and owner of Koons of Silver Spring Inc.). Once approved, the vehicle is delivered to the user, who then can use the vehicle for as long or as little desired. Users can also swap out for a different car free of charge.

Available in the D.C. and Baltimore markets, Inride currently has two tiers of vehicles members can select from. Cars in the premier tier currently run at $895 a month and include vehicles such as the Mercedes C-Class, Lincoln MKC, Ford F-150 and Ford Explorer. The ultra tier is compromised of higher-end vehicles like a Corvette, Porsche Panamera, Lincoln Navigator…

