Think defense hiring is already competitive? Wait until Amazon puts HQ2 in Crystal City

If Amazon.com Inc. puts part of its second headquarters in Crystal City — as signs are pointing to this week — it could make defense hiring in the region even more competitive. The Seattle-based e-commerce and…

If Amazon.com Inc. puts part of its second headquarters in Crystal City — as signs are pointing to this week — it could make defense hiring in the region even more competitive.

The Seattle-based e-commerce and cloud computing company is already pursuing new deals in the defense and intelligence sectors, industry execs tell The Wall Street Journal, and an expanded presence in Greater Washington — home to thousands of government contractors — would put a strain on a market stretched by a dearth of workers holding proper security clearances.

At last count, the National Background Investigation Bureau had reduced the backlog of workers awaiting clearances from an all-time high of 725,000 to 657,000, according to a report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

But that’s still a big barrier for a company looking to expand into Greater Washington.

“D.C. is such a competitive market now,” Jon Barney, a senior client partner at recruitment firm Korn Ferry…