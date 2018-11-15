They might have renamed Rosslyn, too. And more details from Virginia’s HQ2 pitch.

The Virginia piece of Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters, we now know, will be located in “National Landing,” a rebranded amalgam of Crystal City, Pentagon City and Potomac Yard. National Landing was a formal part of…

National Landing was a formal part of the commonwealth’s pitch to Amazon. But, did you know, so was “Capital View”? And what is Capital View? That would apparently be Rosslyn and its immediate surrounds.

That’s just one of the many details found in a Virginia Economic Development Partnership briefing document presented to the Virginia House Appropriations Committee this week. The General Assembly will have to approve the incentive package for Amazon during the upcoming session, either through a standalone bill or the budget, or a combination of the two.

In the proposal, even HQ2 wasn’t called HQ2: Virginia calls it Project Cooper, a code name that apparently came from Amazon itself. VEDP President and CEO Stephen Moret says he first saw “Cooper” in an email from the e-commerce and web…