These major landowners near HQ2 are sitting pretty

Amazon.com Inc.’s announcement that it will locate one of its second headquarters in Arlington has a lot of people pretty damn happy. It also has a lot of companies pretty happy.

Other than JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS), which owns many of the existing buildings and development sites in Crystal City and Pentagon City and cut a deal to sell its PenPlace development site to Amazon, here are the major property owners near Amazon’s future home.

Fashion Centre at Pentagon City: This 1.05 million-square-foot enclosed mall, anchored by Macy’s and Nordstrom and one of the busiest in the region, is owned by Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG). Built in 1989, it underwent a renovation in recent years, adding more stores and restaurants facing the street. Vacancies at this mall are typically filled as soon as they happen. The mall also features an attached Ritz-Carlton owned by Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR).

Pentagon Row: Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:…