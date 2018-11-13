202.5
Home » Latest News » These major landowners near…

These major landowners near HQ2 are sitting pretty

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline November 13, 2018 2:58 pm 11/13/2018 02:58pm
Share

Amazon.com Inc.’s announcement that it will locate one of its second headquarters in Arlington has a lot of people pretty damn happy. It also has a lot of companies pretty happy.

Other than JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS), which owns many of the existing buildings and development sites in Crystal City and Pentagon City and cut a deal to sell its PenPlace development site to Amazon, here are the major property owners near Amazon’s future home.

Fashion Centre at Pentagon City: This 1.05 million-square-foot enclosed mall, anchored by Macy’s and Nordstrom and one of the busiest in the region, is owned by Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG). Built in 1989, it underwent a renovation in recent years, adding more stores and restaurants facing the street. Vacancies at this mall are typically filled as soon as they happen. The mall also features an attached Ritz-Carlton owned by Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR).

Pentagon Row: Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500