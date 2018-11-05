These local companies are considered the best for military veterans

Greater Washington government contractors dominate the latest top 10 list from global jobs website Monster and Military.com of the best companies for military veterans. Fairfax-based ManTech International Corp. tops the list and is joined by…

Greater Washington government contractors dominate the latest top 10 list from global jobs website Monster and Military.com of the best companies for military veterans.

Fairfax-based ManTech International Corp. tops the list and is joined by CACI International Inc. (Arlington), Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. (McLean), PRISM Inc. (Reston), Lockheed Martin Corp. (Bethesda), Intelligent Waves LLC (Reston) and BAE Systems Inc. (Arlington, though it’s planning to move to Falls Church).

U.S. Customs and Border Protection also made the list.

A panel of veteran-hiring experts nominated more than 50 companies, and then those nominees provided their veteran hiring statistics, veteran retention rates and veteran recruitment plans and practices. Recruiting veterans is one way government contractors can withstand a tight labor market, one that’s exacerbated by ongoing challenges finding talent with security clearances.

ManTech (NASDAQ: MANT) took the top spot for a second year thanks in part to its…