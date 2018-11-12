202.5
Home » Latest News » These are the projects…

These are the projects on the boards for Crystal City, Pentagon City and Potomac Yard

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline November 12, 2018 7:32 pm 11/12/2018 07:32pm
Share

If Amazon.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) second headquarters — or half of it, or some other fraction — does end up in Crystal City, that Arlington neighborhood and those that surround it will begin to change posthaste.

And that goes well beyond the buildings now owned by JBG Smith Properties Inc. (NYSE: JBGS).

Between Crystal City, Pentagon City and Potomac Yard — the Arlington and Alexandria sides — there are numerous developments either entitled or envisioned under approved master plans that could deliver relatively quickly to serve Amazon, the companies that want to be near it, and their employees and visitors.

Here’s a rundown.

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500