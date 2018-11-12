These are the projects on the boards for Crystal City, Pentagon City and Potomac Yard

If Amazon.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) second headquarters — or half of it, or some other fraction — does end up in Crystal City, that Arlington neighborhood and those that surround it will begin to change…

And that goes well beyond the buildings now owned by JBG Smith Properties Inc. (NYSE: JBGS).

Between Crystal City, Pentagon City and Potomac Yard — the Arlington and Alexandria sides — there are numerous developments either entitled or envisioned under approved master plans that could deliver relatively quickly to serve Amazon, the companies that want to be near it, and their employees and visitors.

Here’s a rundown.