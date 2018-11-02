There’s a big job opening on Capitol Hill — namely, the person who oversees the Capitol

Architect of the Capitol Stephen Ayers, only the 11th to hold that position, is stepping down at the end of November, and D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton has an idea at least of the type…

Ayers, nominated by President Barack Obama and confirmed by the Senate in May 2010, is leaving at the end of this month after 20 years with the agency, Roll Call reported this week.

As architect of the Capitol, Ayers is responsible for the operation and care of the U.S. Capitol, its 570 acres of grounds and 18.4 million square feet of additional buildings — the House and Senate congressional office buildings, Capitol Visitor Center, Library of Congress, U.S. Supreme Court and the Thurgood Marshall Federal Judiciary Building among them. The AOC employs 2,100 and has an annual budget of nearly $600 million.

While the next AOC will be nominated by President Donald Trump, he must select from a list of people chosen by a bicameral and bipartisan congressional…