The winners and losers list: Our irreverant HQ2 edition

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline November 13, 2018 2:55 pm 11/13/2018 02:55pm
Did you hear? Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is coming to town. Following a 14-month North America-wide competition, the e-commerce and web services giant has selected parts of Arlington and Alexandria for one half of its second headquarters. Long Island City in Queens is getting the other half.

The gist of 99 percent of the public statements: HQ2 is a monster win not only for Northern Virginia’s economy, but the region’s as a whole. That’s not to say there aren’t challenges to confront, winners to high-five and losers to console.

Winner: Ralph Northam

The Virginia governor gets to hold up an economic win for the ages with Amazon’s selection of Crystal City. Wherever he may go in his political career, the Eastern Shore native with the southern lilt can hold this up as a crowing achievement. Also, he can tell a pretty good dad joke on Twitter.

Loser: Terry McAuliffe

The former Virginia governor, who’s never been shy to tout an economic development win, just missed out on claiming…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

