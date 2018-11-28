The St. James opens its Super, Awesome & Amazing entertainment space. That’s not editorializing.

The 450,000-square-foot The St. James opened in September with most of its top sports and recreation amenities ready to go — the dual ice rinks, turf field, court house, Olympic-sized pool, indoor water park, gymnastics…

One of the missing pieces just opened this week. And it’s super and awesome and amazing.

That’s what they’re calling it anyway.

The 20,000-square-foot Super, Awesome & Amazing center at The St. James on Industrial Road in Springfield features climbing walls and structures, ropes course, virtual reality gaming, an “American Ninja Warrior”-like obstacle course, trampoline court and Nerf Battle Zone.

It is geared toward children, of course, and their birthday parties, and to kill time while their parents work out, but The St. James pitches it as “active entertainment” for all.

Super, Awesome & Amazing is available to St. James members and nonmembers at a cost of $15 per hour Monday through Thursday…