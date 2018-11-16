The rebranded Ballston mall now has a renovated gym. Take a peek inside.

The former Sport & Health gym in Ballston has been rebranded Onelife Fitness after the completion of a top-to-bottom $2 million renovation by parent company US Fitness Holdings LLC. Onelife is the fitness anchor of…

The former Sport & Health gym in Ballston has been rebranded Onelife Fitness after the completion of a top-to-bottom $2 million renovation by parent company US Fitness Holdings LLC.

Onelife is the fitness anchor of the redeveloped Ballston Common Mall, which now takes the name Ballston Quarter.

The renovation includes new cardio and strength equipment — treadmills, ellipticals, stair climbers, bikes and free weights. There are also new large turf training spaces both indoors and outdoors, new group fitness studios and new locker rooms. Additionally, there is an expanded Kid’s Club section, new cycle studio and new mind-body studio for yoga, barre and Pilates.

You can take a look at some photos of the new 35,000-square-foot Onelife Fitness in the gallery.

McLean-based US Fitness was started by local brothers Kirk and John Galiani in 2012. The company acquired Sport & Health in 2014. It also operates Crunch Fitness and is now one of the top 10 largest health club companies…