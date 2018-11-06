202
Home » Latest News » The Property Brothers are…

The Property Brothers are coming… to help Belfort open new furniture showroom

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline November 6, 2018 8:14 am 11/06/2018 08:14am
Share

Sterling-based Belfort Furniture will unveil its new 85,000-square-foot showroom Saturday with a special guest appearance from the duo behind HGTV’s Property Brothers.

The event, scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., promises a special guest appearance by HGTV stars Drew and Jonathan Scott, who will read from their book, Builder Brothers: Big Plans and, perhaps, host a design question and answer session.

Belfort recommends getting there early. Obviously. These are the Property Brothers.

“We certainly needed a makeover and we are ready to unveil our beautiful space that will surely inspire you,” per the Belfort website. “Our new showroom features a clean, modern design and a fresh layout with thought behind the design to provide the best shopping experience.”

The furniture giant controls a 17-acre campus generally bounded by Shaw Road to the west and Cedar Green Road to the south and east. Belfort Furniture relocated to Sterling in 1993, consolidating the business…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500