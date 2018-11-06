The Property Brothers are coming… to help Belfort open new furniture showroom

Sterling-based Belfort Furniture will unveil its new 85,000-square-foot showroom Saturday with a special guest appearance from the duo behind HGTV’s Property Brothers. The event, scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., promises a…

Sterling-based Belfort Furniture will unveil its new 85,000-square-foot showroom Saturday with a special guest appearance from the duo behind HGTV’s Property Brothers.

The event, scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., promises a special guest appearance by HGTV stars Drew and Jonathan Scott, who will read from their book, Builder Brothers: Big Plans and, perhaps, host a design question and answer session.

Belfort recommends getting there early. Obviously. These are the Property Brothers.

“We certainly needed a makeover and we are ready to unveil our beautiful space that will surely inspire you,” per the Belfort website. “Our new showroom features a clean, modern design and a fresh layout with thought behind the design to provide the best shopping experience.”

The furniture giant controls a 17-acre campus generally bounded by Shaw Road to the west and Cedar Green Road to the south and east. Belfort Furniture relocated to Sterling in 1993, consolidating the business…