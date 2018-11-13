The HQ2 deal wasn’t done until Monday afternoon. Really.

The deal to bring Amazon’s second headquarters to Crystal City was finalized less than 24 hours before it was announced to the nation. As of Monday morning, Stephen Moret, president and CEO of the Virginia…

As of Monday morning, Stephen Moret, president and CEO of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, which was negotiating with the e-commerce and web services giant on behalf of the state, still didn’t know whether Amazon would definitively bring part of its HQ2 project to Northern Virginia.

Moret said he and other Virginia officials had been negotiating a memorandum of understanding over the past two weeks with Amazon, but “they never told us we had it.”

“We had the impression they were doing that in multiple places,” Moret said. “We executed the MOU at 1 p.m. Then they said they wanted to have a call.”

That call came at 2 p.m. Monday. Moret jumped on the line with Holly Sullivan, a former Montgomery County economic development official who is part of Amazon’s search team, along with Brian Ball, Virginia’s secretary of Commerce and Trade, and other…