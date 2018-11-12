The BRAC ‘tail’ hasn’t worked for Liberty View. So Monument is adding residential.

Monument Realty wants to kick-start its long-planned Liberty View project in Franconia with the addition of residential to what was originally envisioned as an all-office development. The D.C.-based Monument has filed an application with Fairfax…

Monument Realty wants to kick-start its long-planned Liberty View project in Franconia with the addition of residential to what was originally envisioned as an all-office development.

The D.C.-based Monument has filed an application with Fairfax County to replace one planned office building at Liberty View, located near the intersection of Beulah Street and the Franconia-Springfield Parkway, with a roughly 300-unit multifamily building and 12,675 square feet of retail, plus a parking garage. Dcs Design is the architect.

“The introduction of residential is necessary to achieve a mixed-use vision that will make the site more appealing for future office tenants,” according to the statement of justification that accompanies the application.

More from the statement:

Liberty View covers about 12.9 acres and is less than a mile walk to the Franconia-Springfield Metro station. Monument assembled the property in 2009, as the Great Recession was in full swing, through the acquisition of…