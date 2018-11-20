Home » Latest News » The biscuits that helped…

The biscuits that helped Virginia land Amazon are coming to Tysons Galleria

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline November 20, 2018 12:05 pm 11/20/2018 12:05pm
Stomping Ground, the biscuits and coffee spot in Alexandria’s Del Ray neighborhood, is stepping in to fill some of the space vacated by Mike Isabella at Tysons Galleria. The eatery will join several other local, chef-driven eateries in the new food hall at the mall, which will be dubbed A Taste of UrbanSpace.

Other food stalls in the new venue will include:

Donburi, the Japanese rice bowl restaurant that launched in Adams Morgan and recently moved to Logan Circle;
Thip Khao, the Laotian restaurant from Chef Seng Luangrath that made the short list for Bon Appetit’s Best New Restaurants in American in 2016;
Ice Cream Jubiliee, the ice cream startup from Victoria Lai that has locations in Capitol Riverfront and off 14th Street NW and will also soon open in the Ballston’s Quarter Market food hall; and
Andy’s Pizza, a New York-style pizza-by-the-slice shop.

At least three others will be added as other concepts plug into the remnants of Isabella Eatery. The venue, which is run by…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

500