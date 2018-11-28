202.5
Takoma Theatre nabs local retailers to anchor Children’s National clinic

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline November 28, 2018 1:02 pm 11/28/2018 01:02pm
The Takoma Theatre has found two food and beverage operators to anchor the Northwest D.C. building when it becomes a satellite clinic for Children’s National Medical Center.

Cold-press juice bar and cafe Turning Natural signed a lease with owner Rock Creek Property Group to open its sixth Greater Washington location. Founder Jerri Evans signed two leases for the fast-casual spot at MGM National Harbor and The Shay, JBG Smith’s upscale development in Shaw, last year.

Lost Sock Roasters, a small-batch artisanal coffee roaster that currently sells wholesale and at local cafes such as Call Your Mother, is the other. Its Takoma Theatre space will be the startup’s first retail outpost.

“This is kind of a sleepy part of town and not quite as active as what you have on the Maryland side,” said Gary Schlager, principal at Bethesda-based Rock Creek Property Group. He said they prioritized bringing in homegrown retailers as opposed to national chains. “We really wanted to activate Fourth…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
