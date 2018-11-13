202.5
Take an early look at Conrad Hotel coming to CityCenterDC

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline November 13, 2018 9:30 am 11/13/2018 09:30am
The D.C. area’s first Conrad Hotel, the Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) luxury brand named after the company’s founder, is gearing up to open in February. 

The property is now accepting reservations as constructions wraps up. When it opens, the first Conrad to open in the D.C. market will include 360 guest rooms — 32 of which are suites. In addition, it will house a seafood-centric, farm-to-table restaurant called Estuary from “Top Chef” alums Bryan and Michael Voltaggio; 32,000 square feet of second-floor meeting and event space; and 30,000 square feet of luxury retail space that will include a Tiffany & Co. store. 

Designed by Swiss architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron, known for its design of the Tate Modern museum in London and the Olympic Stadium in Beijing, Conrad is a 10-story hotel with a rooftop bar and terrace for special events. 

Guests who book rooms on the 10th floor will get access to the Sakura Club, a lounge that offers meals made to order by a private…

