Studio Theatre applies for an upgrade

A month after appointing a new managing director, The Studio Theatre is seeking to expand its 14th Street complex.

The project from the nonprofit theater production company would expand the third floor at the northeast corner of the building above the existing two floors below, modernize Studio’s facilities and open its street façades, according to filings with the D.C. Board of Zoning Adjustment.

The Logan Circle venue at 1501 14th St NW currently includes four theaters, rehearsal space, offices and other spaces associated with the operations of the theater. The third-floor addition would provide backstage space for the Stage 4 theatre, allowing Studio to accommodate artists with dressing rooms and a greenroom.

D.C architecture firm Hickok Cole designed the plans for the project. Studio and Hickok Cole were not immediately available for comment.

