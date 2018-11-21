Stores are finally beginning to open at Ballston Quarter. Here’s the rundown.

Those passing by Ballston Quarter, the new shopping and entertainment center that’s replacing Ballston Common Mall, have seen quite the elaborate construction project during the past year and a half, prompting many to wonder when…

Those passing by Ballston Quarter, the new shopping and entertainment center that’s replacing Ballston Common Mall, have seen quite the elaborate construction project during the past year and a half, prompting many to wonder when the refreshed space would finally be back in business.

The answer? The space will open slowly during the next few weeks and months, with some stores already open and others opening in time for at least some of your holiday shopping.

Though it’s been under construction for the past two years, it has seemed longer for nearby residents, who have seen a steady stream of closures in the mall that already didn’t have much to offer in recent years. The revamped Ballston Quarter, by comparison, plans a host of restaurants, entertainment venues, a food hall and, yes, actual stores.

Much of it also won’t resemble a mall. Though there is still an interior portion that connects Macy’s at the west end with the Regal Cinema and the new Onelife Fitness, much of…