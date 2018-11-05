Southwest adds weekday flights from National to three U.S. cities

Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) is “growing its presence” at Reagan National Airport with new service between Arlington and three U.S. cities. As of Monday, Southwest was running nonstop service between National and Oklahoma City, and…

Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) is “growing its presence” at Reagan National Airport with new service between Arlington and three U.S. cities.

As of Monday, Southwest was running nonstop service between National and Oklahoma City, and increased its service to Nashville (four weekday roundtrip flights) and Dallas (now five weekday roundtrip flights).

Southwest has made a big play at National, having earlier this year leased landing spots at maxed-out airports from Alaska Airlines Inc. Bloomberg reported in April that Southwest would be able to add four round-trip flights at National, beginning in October, thanks to those 10-year leases.

National is undergoing a massive capital improvement project that will include a new concourse to replace Gate 35X and new security checkpoint areas. Southwest is largely found at National’s Terminal A, which is not part of those projects.

In a release, Southwest announced it is “celebrating autumn by beginning to operate several new routes just…