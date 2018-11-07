Sneak peek: UMd., Capital One ready to unveil new innovation lab

The first floor of a College Park parking garage is about to reopen completely transformed. It’s the space the University of Maryland and McLean-based Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) repurposed as their new innovation…

The first floor of a College Park parking garage is about to reopen completely transformed.

It’s the space the University of Maryland and McLean-based Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) repurposed as their new innovation lab for computer science and engineering work, set to open Nov. 20. And while it’s tucked behind the Hotel at the University of Maryland near old back-of-the-house buildings (think HVAC maintenance) also slated for redevelopment, one thing is clear, said Ken Ulman, the university’s chief strategy officer for economic development: “Once this opens, it’s going to be like a big magnet.”

The partners have been working toward this opening since last December, when Capital One made a $3 million investment in the school’s machine learning program, with $2.1 million to endow a faculty chair in its computer science department and $900,000 to support research and programs in data analytics, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. Part of that included creating…