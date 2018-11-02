See why these five companies are the Fastest Growing Companies in Washington

What does it take to be one of the top five Fastest Growing Companies in Greater Washington? We put the question to our top companies on this year’s List and asked them to give us…

What does it take to be one of the top five Fastest Growing Companies in Greater Washington? We put the question to our top companies on this year’s List and asked them to give us their best tips and tricks, fill-in-the-blank style. In their own words (and writing) the company’s leaders filled us in on the tacos, cake, coffee and high fives that keep their teams moving.

1. DGC International

Location: Vienna

2017 revenue: $149.71 million

Employees: 225

Founded: 2005

Leadership: President Mustafa Zamani

About the company: Government services company DGC focuses on logistics, operations and mission support services for federal agencies, including the Department of Defense. The company ranked No. 11 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list, making it the top-ranked company in the D.C. region. That growth is thanks in part to acquiring a significant stake in a logistics services company and a data analytics company, as well as expanding its international reach.

2. TechAnax

Location: Woodbridge

2017…