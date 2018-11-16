Scott’s first Bayou Stock festival brings country music home

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Country music hits northeast Louisiana hard this weekend. Louisiana native and platinum-selling artist Dylan Scott is hosting his inaugural Bayou Stock concert in Sterlington in an effort to put a little…

Louisiana native and platinum-selling artist Dylan Scott is hosting his inaugural Bayou Stock concert in Sterlington in an effort to put a little Christmas spirit in the lives of children in need.

Scott, of Bastrop, got the idea of a fundraising music festival after growing up attending Swampstock. That’s a similar event put on by another Louisiana native, country music star Tim McGraw. Swampstock raised funds for local children but ended in 2007.

Scott told The Associated Press that he wants to give back to his community.

Scott’s tracks include “My Girl,” and “Hooked.” His newest single is “Nothing To Do Town.”

Others performers scheduled for the Saturday concert include country music veteran Mark Chesnutt, Morgan Evans, Baskin, and Louisiana-native Lainey Wilson.

