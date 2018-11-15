Sage Communications acquires boutique government marketing agency

McLean’s Sage Communications LLC has acquired Virtual Marketing LLC, a boutique government marketing agency based in Leesburg. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Sage has a national presence with services in advertising, public relations,…

McLean’s Sage Communications LLC has acquired Virtual Marketing LLC, a boutique government marketing agency based in Leesburg.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Sage has a national presence with services in advertising, public relations, marketing and digital interactive services. It has worked with clients ranging from Amazon Web Services and Science Applications International Corp. to the Smithsonian Institution and the General Services Administration.

Both Sage and Virtual Marketing have clawed out a space in the public sector marketplace. Sage said in a release the acquisition would allow the company to increase its government channel marketing services.

Virtual Marketing will operate as a division of Sage and it will continue to be led by founder Lou Anne Brossman. Virtual Marketing Vice President of Operations Stephanie Geiger and Marketing Coordinator Lindsay Robb will also join Sage.

Government Marketing University, an operation associated with Virtual Marketing, will…